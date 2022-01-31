Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle run down of royal life before getting married

File Footage

Kate Middleton made sure to bring Meghan Markle up to speed on what to expect as a new person in royal life.



According to filmmaker Bidisha, while speaking on documentary Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, she said: “Apparently, Kate also schooled Meghan in some of those English conventions which you may not think about as an arriving American.

"What are all those unspoken rules that you need to follow if you are a royal, and that makes me think when it is her time to be the Queen, she herself is going to be a kinder woman opening success in generations.”

Furthermore etiquette consultant William Hanson said at the time of the wedding: “Meghan won’t have a specific tutor, but the royal household and other members of the Royal Family who have ‘married in’ will be passing on their knowledge to the newest addition.

“As the most recent person to marry into the Royal Family The Duchess of Cambridge will be of the most use to Meghan, I would imagine.

“I suspect Catherine will be passing on an array of things she has learned – some the hard way – to Meghan, mainly focussing on wardrobe pitfalls and traps and perhaps also conversational techniques too.”

He also told the Evening Standard: “Meghan will also be observing others, too, watching and copying certain mannerisms or tricks that they do to cope and successfully navigate the pitfalls of court life.

“Her fiancé will, of course, also be sharing his considerable knowledge too.

“I suspect Prince Harry may have given her an amusing rundown on the many weird and wonderful ways of the English class system.

“But as an American, I think Meghan will be given a ‘get out of jail' free card with all that – unlike Catherine – as the English do often excuse foreigners from knowing the ins and outs of it all.”