Serena Williams, millions others react to Kim Kardashian's 'vacay pics'

By Web Desk
January 31, 2022
More than five millions people have  liked Kim Kardashian's bikini-clad throwback photos.

The reality TV star shared multiple pictures on Instagram with caption  "still spamming vacay pics. "

Tennis star Serena Williams  was prominent among those who reacted to Kim's picture on the photo and video sharing app.

"I mean I’m coming next time," commented  Williams.

Kim Kardashian is currently making headlines with her romance with SNL comedian  Pete Davidson.

Her husband Kanye West, meanwhile, has started dating actress Julia Fox.