Georgina Rodriguez relates her life story in documentary 'I am Georgina'

Christiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez narrated her life story with a Netflix documentary I am Georgina which was released on January 27.



In the documentary, Georgina said, “I’m Georgina Rodriguez and five years ago my life changed.”

“I’m the partner of the most followed man in the world. Cristiano is marvelous, he’s a normal guy, I dreamed of having a prince by my side and today I have it” she added.

The couple have been together since 2016 and welcomed a daughter Alana Martina in 2017 and are expecting twins at the moment, thus completing their family.

Fans were left in awe after seeing the much anticipated documentary.