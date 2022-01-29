Meat Loaf was ‘incredibly honoured’ to appear on ‘Ghost Hunters’: watch video

Meat Loaf’s last appearance on the upcoming episode of Ghost Hunter will soon be unveiled as Travel Channel just released its preview.

Taking to Facebook, the channel, owned by Discovery, Inc. shared a brief clip of the ghost investigation show.

The episode marks Bat Out of Hell rockstar’s one of last TV appearances which he recorded four months before his death.

In the teaser, Hawes can be seen introducing the late actor, “A lot of people don't realize with Meat Loaf that he's been investigating claims of the paranormal for a long time. That's actually what sparked our friendship and we've been hanging out ever since."

In response, the singer says, “I am so incredibly honoured and thankful to Jason and the team for inviting me out again."



The episode, showing Meat Loaf and the show’s team investigating a farmhouse in Tennessee, is slated to air on February 12.

The caption of the video read, “In memory of our friend and fellow paranormal investigator. We were blessed to have spent one last investigation with you."

The legendary singer passed away on January 21 at age of 74. His rep confirmed the news, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," quoted People.