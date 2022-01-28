Punjab Police to recommend ban on PUBG after game addict shot four family members dead

LAHORE: The Punjab Police has decided to recommend a ban on mobile game application PUBG after a boy shot his four family members dead in the city's Khana area, a spokesperson said Friday.



According to preliminary investigations, 18-year-old Ali Zain was addicted to PUBG game and opened fire on his mother, sisters and brother thinking that everyone would be resurrected like the game, the official said.

After the gruesome murder, the accused had slept in the lower part of the house and later went into hiding in a village near Faisalabad, the spokesperson said.

The official said that after going through the details of the incident, the Punjab Police has decided to recommend the federal and provincial government that this “dangerous game” be banned.

“It is necessary to ban the game to prevent violent acts.”