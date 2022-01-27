PM Imran Khan takes notice of police action against MQM-P's protesters in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes notice of police action against MQM's protest in Karachi. - PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday took notice of the police’s action against MQM-P protesters and sought a report from the concerned authorities.

A day earlier, one person had lost his life, while several members of the MQM-P, including women, were left injured after Karachi police baton-charged and tear-gassed them during a sit-in outside the CM House.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran said, “I have taken note of the violence used by Sindh police against MQM's peaceful protest against Sindh's LG law, & have called for a report from Interior Ministry, Sindh CS & Sindh IG.”



The prime minister maintained that he will take necessary action against the responsible after receiving the inquiry reports.

Sindh CM assures MQM-P of inquiry

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made a telephone call to MQM-P leader Syed Aminul Haq and assured him of inquiry into yesterday’s incident.

During the telephonic conversation, CM Shah said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the inquiry.

Expressing his grief over the incident, CM Murad said that such incidents should not happen under any circumstances.

Political differences should be resolved through dialogue and political means, added the chief minister.

Both the leader agreed that the incident should not be given an ethnic colour. The chief minister said that an autopsy of the deceased body will reveal the cause of his death.