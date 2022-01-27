Travis Scott fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023

Travis Scott admirers are raising their voices for the rapper.
A petition has been signed by more than 70,000 people to request the Coachella management to let the rapper perform at the festival.
The online poll was launched on Sunday after Scott was replaced by HarryStyles for the music lineup. This comes after the 30-year-old came under fire when 11 people were killed during his Astroworld concert.
The event organiser supported Scott at the time, noting that the tragic deaths were not his fault.
"After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately. Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send?"
Connors added "fans are demanding refunds and selling their tickets. Coachella needs to fix this asap."
"We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn't Travis fault. Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!" he urged.
