Pakistan’s six cities record over 20% COVID-19 positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: As the fifth wave of the coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan, six major cities of the country reported over 20% positivity rate Thursday morning.

As per the details, Peshawar reported the highest test positive rate in the country, with 35.89% in the last 24 hours. After Peshawar, Muzaffarabad recorded the second-highest with a test positive ratio of 28.60% during the same period. Karachi and Hyderabad logged 26.3% and 22.41% positivity rates respectively.

DISTRICTS NO. OF TESTS IN 24 HOURS

POSITIVE CASES

POSITIVITY PERCENTAGE

Peshawar

2,023

726 35.89%

Muzaffarabad

535

153 28.60%

Karachi

7,679 2,021 26.32%

Hyderabad

928 208

22.41%

Gilgit

112

24

21.43%

Mardan

1,051 220

20.93%



Pakistan records highest deaths from Covid in a single day since October 14



COVID-19 claimed 25 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, making it the highest death toll in a single day since October 24, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Thursday morning.

Pakistan last reported 27 deaths from the virus in a single day on October 14.

Meanwhile, the country’s active COVID-19 case count crossed the 90,000 mark for the first time in over four months as the Omicron variant of the virus pushes the cases in the country.

Previously, the country saw 90,539 active COVID-19 cases on September 12.







The coronavirus positivity rate, meanwhile, is still over 10% for the eighth day in a row despite a slight decline recorded in daily numbers during the last few days, data by the NCOC showed.

The statistics issued by the NCOC suggested that 7,539 new infections were detected overnight after 63,272 diagnostic tests were conducted countrywide, which placed the country's positivity rate at 11.91%.

With the detection of new cases, the number of total cases has jumped to 1.393 million. The active case count stands at 91,854.

Furthermore, the number of patients in critical condition has reached 1,240.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the federal government has decided to make necessary arrangements before allowing citizens to get back to their normal routine and impose further restrictions in cities with a positivity ratio higher than 10%.