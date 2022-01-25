Prince Andrew told off after former staff unearths revelations about him

File Footage





Prince Andrew was told off after a former palace staff unearthed shocking details about his attitude towards them.

It was claimed that the Duke of York would order his maid to close the curtain despite him being able to do it himself.



The maid added that he was very "nasty" and even moved her to "tears".

Daily Mirror's Russell Myers said: "There really should be an inquiry about this, the Palace sort of swept it under the floor.

"We haven't heard anything from the Duke of York's people – no doubt they're fighting many fires to do with his case in the US.

"There's been another maid during the weekend talking about he would call her up to his bedroom when he was in his mid-30s and get her to close his curtains even if they'd been open just an inch and he was in the room."

Following the discussion presenter Lorraine Kelly erupted saying: "Get off your bum, for goodness sake, and just shut your curtains."