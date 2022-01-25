



Finneas recalls fumbling over words in front of Taylor Swift at her birthday party

The Grammy-winning song producer, Finneas opened up on meeting Taylor Swift at her birthday party as he revealed his 'most embarrassing moment'.

In a casual Q&A Story on his Instagram on Saturday, the Break My Heart Again singer, who is Billie Eilish’s brother, shared that he was invited to the Red hit-maker’s bash last month.

However, the excitement to attend pop star's party soon busted when he fumbled over his words in front of Swift.

He said, “I said ‘thanks for coming' to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party. Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me' or whatever obviously."

The singer made waves in music industry when he co-wrote Eilish’s album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

He also bagged five 2020 Grammy trophies with his sister.

Meanwhile he has also produced many masterpieces with Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez and even John Legend.