Neymar Netflix series preview attracts streaming legions

Sao Paulo: A live preview for a Netflix documentary on Brazilian soccer star Neymar attracted more than 500,000 streaming views on Monday night in the South American nation.
The first episode of the highly anticipated three-part series "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" was broadcast on streaming service Twitch in Brazil and drew 530,000 simultaneous viewers ahead of its official premiere on Tuesday.
The documentary takes a deep dive into the Brazilian number 10´s personal life, moving from his childhood in Sao Paulo to his rise at Brazilian club Santos and eventual superstardom at European clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.
The series also depicts his relationship with his 10-year-old son Davi, and his father, from whom he inherited his name.
In an excerpt from the series, Neymar´s father assures watchers that his son has "seven or eight" years left in his career.
Neymar´s current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also appear on screen, as do other soccer stars such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England´s David Beckham.
