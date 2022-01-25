Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian pick dolls for Kylie Jenner's new baby

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are sending subtle hints about the gender of the upcoming Kardashian-Jenner baby.

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, is due in a few days and her aunts are making it their responsibility to shop for the child.

Rolling for Hulu cameras, Khloe and her supermodel sister were spotted browsing a baby store in Sherman Oaks while they picked adorable dolls for the new baby.

At one instant, Khloe also FaceTimed mother Kris Jenner to ask for suggestions.

Kendall rocked and orange and beige cardigan for her day out while Khloe dressed her famous curves in a skintight beige long sleeve, matching pants and a stunning pair of thigh-high Gucci boots.