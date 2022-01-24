Olivia Munn drops an adorable pic with son Malcolm while getting her hair done

American actress Olivia Munn recently opened up her struggles and challenges as a new mom after welcoming her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney.

On Sunday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star — who welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp with comedian Mulaney in November, turned to her Instagram and shared that her friend, hairstylist Kylie Fitz, had visited her at home and surprised her with an impromptu pamper session.

The Office Christmas Party actress treated her fans with a mirror selfie where she’s seen getting a hair transformation with a surprise blowout by Fitz.

The 41-year-old new mom documented her hair treatment while cradling her adorable baby on her lap. The photo also featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier, dressed in a black beanie and comfy sweater, leaving fans in awe.

"When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere," Munn captioned the sweet post. "Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM!"

Munn’s celebrity friends also reacted on her post. "Oh mommy," Kate Hudson commented, adding a heart emoticon. "The best to be in that baby space."

Since giving birth to Malcolm, Munn has been open about her post-partum struggles including with breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply," she shared on her Instagram Story on Jan. 19. "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."