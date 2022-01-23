Arnold Schwarzenegger shrugs off accident with bike ride

Arnold Schwarzenegger shrugged his accident off with a bike ride in Santa Monica Saturday afternoon.
The 74-year-old politician was accompanied by his friend in a good California weather after which the Terminator headed over to the gym.
For his day out, Schwarzenegger kept donned a black T-shirt worn with brown leather jacket. He paired his look with slim-fitting black pants and a matching pair of shoes.
The former actor's outing comes only a day after he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision, injuring an unidentified woman. The accident took place at Sunset Boulevard at 5 p.m. when his SUV collided with a Toyota Prius
