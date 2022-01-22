Johnny Depp lands first role since domestic violence accusations by ex-wife

Johnny Depp is gearing up to play French king Louis XV in the first movie since he was accused of domestic violence by ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star will start shooting of an upcoming yet-untitled film this summer.

The movie, helmed by a French director Maiwenn, will be filmed at the Versailles Palace, Paris. The filming is expected to carry on for three months at the Parisian landmarks.

Not much has been spilled about the plot of the period drama but it has been reported that Maiwenn will be seen helming the character of Jeanne du Berry, a countess and Louis XV’s mistress.

Louis XV ruled for 59 years which is the longest reign in the history of France, only second to that of Louis XIV.

However, the king passed away as an unpopular ruler following corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, Depp’s last appeared in 2020 film Minamata.