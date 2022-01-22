Pakistan on alert after terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: In view of the recent Anarkali Bazaar explosion, the interior ministry Friday issued a security alert to all the provinces and urged the law enforcement agencies to exercise extreme vigilance.



In a letter to all the four provinces, the interior minister expressed fears that the anti-state elements could carry out further terrorist acts in the county.

The security agencies have been asked to remain on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.

“In view of recent terrorist attack in Anarkali Bazar, Lahore and threat posed by activities of anti-state elements, all provincial and special area governments/law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are requested to exercise extreme vigilance and be on alert to deal with any untoward situation,” read the statement.

The Lahore blast had taken place a couple of days after two policemen embraced martyrdom in a terror attack in Islamabad. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had warned that there may be more such incidents in the capital.

IG Punjab submits Anarkali blast report



According to the preliminary investigation report of the blast, which had been submitted by the Inspector-General of Punjab to CM Punjab, the explosion was carried out with the help of a planted device.

Per details, a 1.5-kilogramme explosive material was used which damaged a building and eight motorcycles.

The report mentioned that the blast was heard at 1:40pm; while a call from an unknown number was received at 1:44pm informing the authorities that a blast has been heard in Lahore’s Anarkali area after which the police and rescue officials rushed to the place of incident.

At least three people were killed while 26 people suffered injuries when the explosion took place in the busy Lahore bazaar.