Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are married! See their gorgeous pre-wedding photos

Park Shin-hye tied the knot with fiancé Choi Tae-joon in a private ceremony held in Seoul on January 22.

As soon the South Korean actors walked down the aisle, netizens took over internet to shower love over their adorable snaps.

Just before they took their vows, the Heirs star’s management agency S.A.L.T Entertainment dropped snaps of the pre-ceremony photo-shoot as it expressed gratitude towards fans for sharing heartfelt wishes.

Fans are left star-struck to see their favourite actors dressed-up as bride and groom.

While one picture shows the Pinocchio actor donning a gorgeous white lace gown, the other photo shows Tae-joon looking like absolute gentlemen in black suit.

In November 2021, the couple shared a statement to announce that they were expecting their first child and will be married soon.

The lovebirds started dating in 2017 but only announced their relationship in March 2018.