Gigi Hadid crowned ‘Princess of Nazareth’ by her father

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has crowned his daughter ‘Princess of Nazareth’ and delighted the fans with her never-before-seen photo.
Taking to Instagram, Mohamed Hadid posted a sweet photo of 26-year-old Gigi, donning traditional Palestinian dress.
He showered love on his daughter, saying ‘Simply Gigi Hadid.’
Tagging the model, Mohamed Hadid also called Gigi ‘Princess of Nazareth’.
The endearing photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Earlier, Mohamed Hadid shared words of wisdom saying “Next move (.. love your family love your friends love life.. finally and before anything else. love your self to love others .. as they all know it’s a true love) MHadid 2015.”
Christina Aguilera lauds Britney Spears' strength
Khloe Kardashian is crushed and heartbroken after Tristan Thompson infidelity
Anderson wrote several books, including "Goodbye Jumbo ... Hello Cruel World," a self-help book for people...
Katrina Kaif and Priyanka will be seen together with Alia Bhatt in their next film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.
New dates for two 'Mission: Impossible' movies announced
Prince William and Prince Harry's polo tutor dies