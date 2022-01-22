Gigi Hadid crowned ‘Princess of Nazareth’ by her father

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has crowned his daughter ‘Princess of Nazareth’ and delighted the fans with her never-before-seen photo.



Taking to Instagram, Mohamed Hadid posted a sweet photo of 26-year-old Gigi, donning traditional Palestinian dress.

He showered love on his daughter, saying ‘Simply Gigi Hadid.’

Tagging the model, Mohamed Hadid also called Gigi ‘Princess of Nazareth’.

The endearing photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Mohamed Hadid shared words of wisdom saying “Next move (.. love your family love your friends love life.. finally and before anything else. love your self to love others .. as they all know it’s a true love) MHadid 2015.”



