Ali Fazal slams critic for mocking his Umrah visit to Makkah

Ali Fazal is calling out a troll who mocked his recent visit to Makkah and Medina.

The Fukrey star, who turned to his Instagram to share views from his Umrah, sent love to his fans and friends across the world, sharing that he prayed for all his loved ones.

"To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many," he began in a lengthy Instagram post.

He added: "And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many."

Responding to his post, a troll took a dig at his acting career, thereby calling out his faith. Ali was quick to respond to the hateful comment.

“Arey budhbak tu insta pe hai. Yahaan sirf photo video dalte hain. Akal maari gai hai tumhari? Apni phone screen ko dekhna band karo. Sab set ho jayega dekhna (hey duffer you are on Instagram. Only pics and videos are supposed to be uploaded here. Have you lost it? Stop staring at your phone screen, everything will be alright)," said Ali, slamming the troll.