Zareen Khan credits Salman Khan for debut, not success

Zareen Khan admits she owes a big part of her debut to superstar Salman Khan but maintains that her struggles were personal.
Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Zareen, who has completed 12 years in the Indian film industry, says that her Veer co-star has limited role in her success.
“I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for him. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.”
Speaking more about her journey in the industry, Zareen added: “Actors are insecure,” she admits, “They are indispensable and replaceable. And nobody really cares. I’ve always been very content in my own space. So, I have never been in any race. But I do think I’m quite replaceable, right now. Unless you are an A-lister, people won’t wait for you.”
