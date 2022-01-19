Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid's auntie Ghada passes away

US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s auntie Ghada Hadid passed away on Wednesday morning.
Ghada Hadid was in ICU after having heart attack, covid-19 and pneumonia.
This was confirmed by Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Hadid on Instagram.
Sharing a childhood photo of his sister, Mohamed Hadid said, “My beautiful eldest sister passed.”
He also prayed for the departed soul, saying “My sister may God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and give Ghada an easy entry you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven Momma baba Magida Maha our beloved cousin Zuhair.
“You have been a voice for peace. You left legacy @linahadid to fight for us all. We love you.”
Gigi and Bella also took to Instagram and urged the fans to pray for their auntie Ghada.
