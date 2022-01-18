Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's co-parenting clash 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s terms are seemingly deteriorating in the wake of the huge drama around daughter Chicago's 4th birthday.
The 41-year-old mogul is reportedly trying to not let her children get affected by the ‘complicated’ matters between the former couple.
According to People, “It’s a lot of drama right now.... Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn't want the kids to know what's going on."
“It's all getting very complicated," the outlet quoted its source.
Meanwhile, E! also reported that West’s recent public bashing is making it difficult for Kardashian to remain ‘neutral towards Kanye’.
“Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media," the outlet quoted its source. "He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."
The insider also added that the Flashing Lights rapper “was never not invited” to daughter's bash.
“Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together," it added.
Marvel Studios have also announced the release date of Oscar Isaac’s much-awaited series, ‘Moon Knight’
Harry said police protection was the only reason stopping him and family to return to the UK
Sushmita Sen received much appreciation from her fans and critics for her performance in season 2 of ‘Aarya’
John Cena recently hinted that he is not planning to start a family yet
Kidman worked as an usherette at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre
The new original webtoon, '7Fates: CHAKHO,' is based on the boyband