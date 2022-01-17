Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon hold 'intimate' wedding ceremony: source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly started planning their private but special wedding ceremony.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple, who got engaged in October, have decided to have an ‘intimate and special’ ceremony.

The outlet reported that the couple wants to tie the knot ‘sooner than later.’

Quoting its source, the publication revealed, “Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive.”

The insider also spilled that despite having a lot of friends, the event is expected to be private.

“Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates,” it added.

Moreover, the outlet also shared that Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick is not happy about the pair’s engagement.

“Scott is not thrilled about the idea of Kourtney and Travis getting married and is still processing it,” the source shared.