Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab to perform at Coachella music festival

Arooj Aftab would perform at Coachella, one of the world's biggest music festivals, the Pakistani vocalist revealed on Thursday.

Singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles as well as rapper Kanye West and group Swedish House Mafia are among the line-up for this year's Coachella



The "Mohabbat" singer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the Coachella lineup to break the news.



"See you Coachella both weekends and I am ready to partyyyyy," Arooj captioned the post.

The announcement was met with much praise, with former Strings frontman Faisal Kapadia writing, "This is just too awesome," while Mahira Khan said, "Whaaaaatttttt! I wanna come!"

This is far from being Arooj's first international recognition; she is also nominated in the Best New Artist category at the upcoming Grammy Awards.