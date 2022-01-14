Priyanka Chopra talks about family planning, dropping 'Jonas' from her name

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would love to have children someday!

Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra talked about her plans to extend family with husband Nick Jonas.

Starting a family has been "a big part" of the couple's dreams, says Priyanka Chopra.

"By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

When inquired if she and Nick would be open to slow down on their careers to bring up children, Priyanka admitted that she has no issues.

"I'm okay with that," she said. "We're both okay with that."

Priyanka also addressed the questions surrounding her name change and how they made her feel the magnanimity of her being in the public eye.

"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," she told the outlet. "Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that."