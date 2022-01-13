When Alia Bhatt compared Ranbir Kapoor's style to Sonam Kapoor. Read

Alia Bhatt once dubbed beau Ranbir Kapoor the ‘Sonam Kapoor’ of men’s fashion

Alia Bhatt once revealed her thoughts about beau Ranbir Kapoor’s fashion sense, saying that he is the ‘Sonam Kapoor’ of men’s fashion.

In a 2018 interview, Alia labelled Ranbir a ‘hidden fashionista’, telling Filmfare, “I always believed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion. But now I believe it’s Ranbir Kapoor.”

“In Bulgaria, he was ordering things just for fun. I saw so many new looks. One day he’d arrive in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then some coloured caps and pants...” she added.

Alia went on to add explain how Ranbir is so ‘smashing’ that she’s “begun seeking his advice on whether I should buy something or whether something is working or not.”

“I’ve given the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will happily give away that tag because he loves him too much,” she had quipped.

Do you agree with Alia?