Murad Raas issues statement about closure of schools in Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. Photo Facebook

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas Thursday issued a statement about the closure of schools amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, saying schools should be the absolute last in line to close.

Murad Raas took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter after an important meeting of education ministers was postponed due to unexplained reasons.

The ministers were set to meet today to decide the closure of educational institutions across the country amid the worsening COVID-19 situation. The country reported over 3,000 cases, the highest number of infections in a single in the last four months.

“For all the inquirers whether Schools are closing or NOT? In my opinion, every other activity specially Social activity has to be stopped before schools. Schools should be the absolute last in line to close,” the Punjab education minister said.

“The learning losses of our children in the past 2 years - Unimaginable.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised concerns among the parents who are worried about the health of their children.

The Punjab government has expedited the vaccination campaign in all educational institutions.

"More than 5.6 million children have been vaccinated in schools across the province," Murad Raas has said on Monday, adding that 91% of children in public schools and 87% in private schools have been vaccinated so far.

