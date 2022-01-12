Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid extend loving birthday greetings to mother in sweet post 

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid shared adorable childhood images to wish their mother Yolanda Hadid a happy 58th birthday.
This showcased the sisters' attachment to their mother.
Taking to Instagram stories ,Gigi treated fans to her loving bond with mother and wrote, “Happy birthday mamma!" Along with heart emoticons.
Bella also posted some snaps and extended her best wishes.
It is pertinent to mention that Gigi has ended her romantic relationship with boyfriend Zayn Malik while Bella continues to live as she is.
