Brad Pitt's reaction to rumours about his affair with Alia Shawkat revealed

Alia Shawkat has revealed Brad Pitt's reaction to rumours about their relationship, saying he had not heard about it until she told him.

The actress, who formed a friendship with Brad Pitt back in 2019, revealed he responded to rumours they were dating as saying: "if you hang out with me, it happens."

Speaking to the New Yorker, Alia shared that Pitt had not heard about the rumours until she told him.

She said: '[Brad] had no awareness of it at all. I was like, "You know everyone thinks we're dating?" And he was, like, "I'm sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens." He had no awareness of it at all.'

Alia added that the story reached her family, including her grandmother, who was happy to see her in a magazine.

The Search Party star went on to describe the whole scene in her own words, saying: "The other day I was at my grandmother's house, my father's mother. She's been in this country for over thirty years and still barely speaks English. An Iraqi Muslim woman. She's sitting there, watching her Turkish soap opera. And next to her is this old gossip magazine with Brad's face, and my face in a small circle.

'And it says, "Brad's New Girl!" And then on the inside it's old Instagram photos of me and friends at dinner. It was like, "ALL ABOUT ALIA."'

Alia Shawkat, who is set to appear in the forthcoming series The Old Man, added she was 'embarrassed' by the news but her grandmother just laughed.