Govinda misses the beat with latest music video, mocked online

Govinda is exploring music and failing to make a good impression with his vocal chops and videos

Bollywood actor Govinda is exploring music and if online reviews are anything to go by, failing to make a good impression with his vocal chops and videos.

On Wednesday, the 90s hit hero shared his new song Hello and its music video on his social media, announcing, “Hi guys, my third song Hello is out on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it!”

The video, featuring the actor alongside Nisha Sharma shows him in a typically Govinda-esque suit and dancing around in colourful gardens and bright streets.

Composed by Govinda, the song swiftly garnered a mixed reaction online, with some excited to see the actor in action and majority of others ‘embarrassed’ at his antics.

“It’s embarrassing to watch you do all this…. You should have hung your cape and felt good about the amazing work you’ve done… not make a joke of yourself,” said one user in the comments section.

Yet another comment read, “Going from bad to worse. With so much of acting talent, this guy has lost insight.”

Many also had some advice and a reality check for Govinda: “Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022 not 90s.”

Govinda, one of the most successful and beloved film stars of 90s Bollywood, has numerous hits to his name including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Coolie No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and Hero No among others.

Watch:







