Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Vamika's 'bubble' birthday in South Africa

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are marking daughter Vamika's birthday in South Africa.

The family-of-three celebrated their munchkin's first birthday with their cricket pals on Tuesday. Virat is currently touring the country for the ongoing Test series.

Sharing adorable photos with husband Virat, Anushka captioned: “The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one.”

Anushka also shared a picture with Vamika in her arms and captioned it, “My baby girl.”

The NH10 star later thanked all those who attended the bash: "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)."



