Pakistan Test cricketer Yasir Shah declared 'innocent' in rape case

Test cricketer Yasir Shah. File photo

Pakistan Test cricketer Yasir Shah has been declared innocent in a rape case filed at Islamabad's Shalimar Police Station.

According to details, Islamabad police has removed Yasir Shah's name from the first information report (FIR) which according to the officials was wrongly added.

"The victim admitted that Yasir Shah's name was included in the FIR due to misrepresentation," according to a supplementary report prepared by the concerned police station.

"Yasir Shah has nothing to do with the alleged rape case," police said.

The case was registered against the Test cricketer last month for his alleged involvement in aiding the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl.

In the FIR, the girl had said that Yasir's friend, Farhan, had allegedly raped her at gunpoint, filmed her ordeal, and harassed her.

"When I approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls," the complainant had alleged in the FIR.

The girl had further alleged that the Test cricketer had warned her of "dire consequences" if she approached the authorities over the incident.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official [...] Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls," she had alleged.

The complainant had added that when she approached the police, "the national cricketer proposed to buy me a flat and bear my expenses for the next 18 years".