COVID-19 positive Sussanne Khan says, ‘virus finally infiltrated my immune system’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, the fashion and interior designer took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers.

In her post, she wrote, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."

Sussanne also posted a mirror selfie, in which she can be seen sporting a chic gym wear. The pictures was taken in her house.

Wishes and get-well-soon messages filled her post’s comment section as fans and several Bollywood stars wished her speedy recovery. “Oh nooo get well soon!” Tiger Shroff wrote. Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Sussanne’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni also wished her for good health.

Besides Sussanne, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive with the new variant of the novel virus such as Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Esha Gupta, Mithila Palkar and Lata Mangeshkar among others.