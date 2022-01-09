Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky ‘getting serious and very much in love’: insider

Sources have just lifted the veil off off Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s all-star romance and ‘blooming’ relationship dynamic.

The insider broke their silence over everything that’s going on in the couple’s relationship while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

According to their findings, the two are starting to get “very serious” about each other and also even admitted that Lady Gaga and Michael are currently focused on “enjoying their relationship."



According to the inside source, the couple is also “very much in love.” So much so that Gaga sees him as a “pillar of strength” that holds up the foundation of the relationship.

This news comes shortly after the same insider revealed that Michael guided Gaga through her own trauma while she was tapping into her former pain for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.