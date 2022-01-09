Hiba Bukhari glows in red on her Rukhsati with Arez Ahmed

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed were joined by family and celebrity friends for their wedding celebrations.

Saturday marked the Fitoor star's Rukhsati where the diva slipped into a bright red Lehenga paired with heavy gold jewelry. Groom Arez kept his look dapper in a black Sherwani and matching Turban.

The lovebirds, who said their vows earlier this week, were spotted smiling ear-to-ear in viral photos on the internet. Earlier Hiba took to her Instagram Stories to share her pre-makeup look from the day.



The event, which was held in Karachi, was attended by various media personalities including Rabia Mughni.

Take a look:



