Tuesday January 11, 2022
Sci-Tech

Despite months-long ban in 2021, TikTok ranked third most downloaded app in Pakistan

The app remained blocked in the country for almost five months due to “immoral and indecent” content

By Wasif Shakil
January 11, 2022
— AFP/File
Short-video sharing app TikTok ranked the third most downloaded app in Pakistan in 2021 even though it remained blocked in the country for almost five months due to “immoral and indecent” content.

Data compiled by Mobile Insights Strategist Craig Chapple of SensorTower showed that the Chinese owned app was downloaded 26.5 million times in the country in the previous year.

These estimates are for the App Store and Google Play only and do not include data from other third-party Android stores.

RankSocial media appsDownloads 
1Facebook30,000,000
2Snack Video27,600,000
3TikTok26,500,000
4WhatsApp20,600,000
5Snapchat19,700,000
6Messenger18,000,000
7Likee13,200,000
8Instagram12,800,000
9Bigo Live7,500,000
10Imo7,400,000

In the list for social media apps, Meta-owned Facebook topped the list with 30 million downloads while Snack Video stood second with 27.6 million downloads. The only other social media app with over 20 million downloads was WhatsApp.

Snapchat, Messenger, Likee, Instagram, Bigo Live and Imo had 19.7 million, 18 million, 13.2 million, 12.8 million, 7.5 million and 7.4 million downloads respectively.

The list below shows an overall ranking of apps in general:

RankAppsDownloads
1Facebook
30,000,000
2Snack Video 
27,600,000
3TikTok
26,500,000
4WhatsApp
20,600,000
5Snapchat
19,700,000
6Messenger
18,000,000
7WhatsApp Business15,200,000
8VFly14,900,000
9Likee13,200,000
10Instagram
12,800,000

Global trend

Tiktok, however, topped the global list of most downloaded apps in 2021 with 739.8 million downloads, followed by Facebook (619.2 million), Instagram (615.6 million) and WhatsApp (481.2 million).

RankSocial media appDownloads
1TikTok
739,800,000
2Facebook
619,200,000
3Instagram
615,600,000
4WhatsApp
481,200,000
5Messenger
404,600,000
6Telegram395,200,000
7Snapchat363,400,000
8Twitter195,000,000
9Pinterest185,500,000
10MX TakaTak182,600,000