Despite months-long ban in 2021, TikTok ranked third most downloaded app in Pakistan

Short-video sharing app TikTok ranked the third most downloaded app in Pakistan in 2021 even though it remained blocked in the country for almost five months due to “immoral and indecent” content.
Data compiled by Mobile Insights Strategist Craig Chapple of SensorTower showed that the Chinese owned app was downloaded 26.5 million times in the country in the previous year.
These estimates are for the App Store and Google Play only and do not include data from other third-party Android stores.
|Rank
|Social media apps
|Downloads
|1
|30,000,000
|2
|Snack Video
|27,600,000
|3
|TikTok
|26,500,000
|4
|20,600,000
|5
|Snapchat
|19,700,000
|6
|Messenger
|18,000,000
|7
|Likee
|13,200,000
|8
|12,800,000
|9
|Bigo Live
|7,500,000
|10
|Imo
|7,400,000
In the list for social media apps, Meta-owned Facebook topped the list with 30 million downloads while Snack Video stood second with 27.6 million downloads. The only other social media app with over 20 million downloads was WhatsApp.
Snapchat, Messenger, Likee, Instagram, Bigo Live and Imo had 19.7 million, 18 million, 13.2 million, 12.8 million, 7.5 million and 7.4 million downloads respectively.
The list below shows an overall ranking of apps in general:
|Rank
|Apps
|Downloads
|1
|Facebook
|30,000,000
|2
|Snack Video
|27,600,000
|3
|TikTok
|26,500,000
|4
|WhatsApp
|20,600,000
|5
|Snapchat
|19,700,000
|6
|Messenger
|18,000,000
|7
|WhatsApp Business
|15,200,000
|8
|VFly
|14,900,000
|9
|Likee
|13,200,000
|10
|Instagram
|12,800,000
Tiktok, however, topped the global list of most downloaded apps in 2021 with 739.8 million downloads, followed by Facebook (619.2 million), Instagram (615.6 million) and WhatsApp (481.2 million).
|Rank
|Social media app
|Downloads
|1
|TikTok
|739,800,000
|2
|Facebook
|619,200,000
|3
|Instagram
|615,600,000
|4
|WhatsApp
|481,200,000
|5
|Messenger
|404,600,000
|6
|Telegram
|395,200,000
|7
|Snapchat
|363,400,000
|8
|195,000,000
|9
|185,500,000
|10
|MX TakaTak
|182,600,000
