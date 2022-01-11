Despite months-long ban in 2021, TikTok ranked third most downloaded app in Pakistan

— AFP/File

Short-video sharing app TikTok ranked the third most downloaded app in Pakistan in 2021 even though it remained blocked in the country for almost five months due to “immoral and indecent” content.



Data compiled by Mobile Insights Strategist Craig Chapple of SensorTower showed that the Chinese owned app was downloaded 26.5 million times in the country in the previous year.



These estimates are for the App Store and Google Play only and do not include data from other third-party Android stores.

Rank Social media apps Downloads 1 Facebook 30,000,000

2 Snack Video 27,600,000

3 TikTok 26,500,000

4 WhatsApp 20,600,000

5 Snapchat 19,700,000

6 Messenger 18,000,000

7 Likee 13,200,000

8 Instagram 12,800,000

9 Bigo Live 7,500,000 10 Imo 7,400,000



In the list for social media apps, Meta-owned Facebook topped the list with 30 million downloads while Snack Video stood second with 27.6 million downloads. The only other social media app with over 20 million downloads was WhatsApp.

Snapchat, Messenger, Likee, Instagram, Bigo Live and Imo had 19.7 million, 18 million, 13.2 million, 12.8 million, 7.5 million and 7.4 million downloads respectively.

The list below shows an overall ranking of apps in general:



Rank Apps Downloads 1 Facebook

30,000,000

2 Snack Video

27,600,000

3 TikTok

26,500,000

4 WhatsApp

20,600,000

5 Snapchat

19,700,000

6 Messenger

18,000,000

7 WhatsApp Business 15,200,000 8 VFly 14,900,000 9 Likee 13,200,000 10 Instagram

12,800,000

Global trend

Tiktok, however, topped the global list of most downloaded apps in 2021 with 739.8 million downloads, followed by Facebook (619.2 million), Instagram (615.6 million) and WhatsApp (481.2 million).

Rank Social media app Downloads 1 TikTok

739,800,000

2 Facebook

619,200,000

3 Instagram

615,600,000

4 WhatsApp

481,200,000

5 Messenger

404,600,000

6 Telegram 395,200,000

7 Snapchat 363,400,000

8 Twitter 195,000,000

9 Pinterest 185,500,000

10 MX TakaTak 182,600,000





















