Khloe Kardashian's on-off beau Tristan Thompson to pay $40k to Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian's on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson is expected to transfer a huge sum to Maralee Nichols every month under child support.

The NBA player recently apologised to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum over cheating on her and fathering the Nichols' baby.

According to Hollywood Life, 30-year-old player, who has a net worth of $45 million, is expected to pay around $40,000 per month to support his son.

Quoting a lawyer, the outlet reported, “Because Tristan is paying support for other children, that will be a factor in calculating how much support he will pay for this child.”

“Reports show that his income is about $10mil so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son, when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month,” it added.

The lawyer, however, added that the court will not only consider Thompson’s income while deciding on support award.

“All income, including money/wages, tips, commissions, bonuses, unemployment benefits, interest income, dividend income, rental income, insurance payouts – all of it is fair game for calculating child support.

“For awards where the parties earn extremely high incomes, such as Tristan, the court will plug the numbers into the support calculator, but also consider several other factors. One argument for a larger award would be to ensure that the child has the same or similar lifestyle in both homes,” he added.