Momal Sheikh pays heartwarming birthday tribute to mother

Actress Momal Sheikh penned down a lovely wish for her mother on social media as she celebrated her birthday showcasing immense love and affection for her.
Momal, a doting daughter who is very close to her parents, took to Instagram to praise her mother with sweet words saying, “Happy birthday Ami! May this year be the one with Allah’s infinite blessings and mercy."
"I pray for many, many more healthy and happy years ahead. Enjoy your day! You deserve it," she added.
Her mother looked delighted as she blew the candles on her birthday cake.
Momal Sheikh is the daughter of veteran actor Javed Sheikh.
Malaika Arora praised Arjun Kapoor for his efforts to assist the younger generation in dealing with health issues
Sara Ali Khan spilled about her relationship with her peers; Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Radhika Madan
Willow Smith was made to feel like ‘a brat’ after being brainwashed by Hollywood insiders
Prince Andres receives love from ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Sara Bareilles breaks down her mental health struggles in a candid admission
Meghan Markle to also be paid legal fee for lawsuit