Kris Jenner surprises pregnant Kylie Jenner with stacks of Krispy Kreme boxes

Kris Jenner is taking care of daughter Kylie Jenner during the final days of her pregnancy.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of dozens of Krispy Kremes delivered to her house early morning.

"I told @krisjenner I was craving krispy kremes and woke upto this," captioned Kylie on the photos of glazed doughnuts.

Kylie is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The duo already shares three-year-old daughter Stormi.

