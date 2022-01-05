Kris Jenner surprises pregnant Kylie Jenner with stacks of Krispy Kreme boxes

Kris Jenner is taking care of daughter Kylie Jenner during the final days of her pregnancy.
The 24-year-old makeup mogul turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of dozens of Krispy Kremes delivered to her house early morning.
"I told @krisjenner I was craving krispy kremes and woke upto this," captioned Kylie on the photos of glazed doughnuts.
Kylie is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The duo already shares three-year-old daughter Stormi.
Lupita Nyong’o dropped out of promotional activities for her upcoming film after testing positive for COVID-19
Betty White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, is establishing a special holiday in her honour
Chris Evans is set to star as Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in an upcoming film based on his own original idea
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will ring in her 75th birthday this July by turning guest editor for Country Life
Katrina Kaif said, “Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone”
The mom of one is moving on from the entire controversy, putting herself first