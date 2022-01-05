Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Parizaad' chips with his fans in hilarious post

Ahmed Ali Akbar is relishing the fame of his drama Parizaad.
The star, who garnered love from fans around the world with his serial, turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo from a chips pack by a local manufacturer.
"YaAllah tera shukr Bas ab naswar bhi (Thanks to Almighty Allah! Now we need Naswaar) he hilariously captioned alongside his satirical post.
Parizaad is a story of a boy born in an underprivileged family. The drama also stars Mashaal Khan, Ushna Shah, Saboor Aly, Yumna Zaidi and more.
