Ahmed Ali Akbar shares 'Parizaad' chips with his fans in hilarious post

Ahmed Ali Akbar starred in and as Parizaad in the hit drama

By Web Desk
January 05, 2022
Ahmed Ali Akbar is relishing the fame of his drama Parizaad.

The star, who garnered love from fans around the world with his serial, turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo from a chips pack by a local manufacturer.

"YaAllah tera shukr Bas ab naswar bhi (Thanks to Almighty Allah! Now we need Naswaar) he hilariously captioned alongside his satirical post.

Ahmed Ali Akbar shares Parizaad chips with his fans in hilarious post

Parizaad is a story of a boy born in an underprivileged family. The drama also stars Mashaal Khan, Ushna Shah, Saboor Aly, Yumna Zaidi and more.