Gigi Hadid wishes fans on New Year, shares glimpses of her perfect forest getaway

Supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated New Year with a perfect holiday with her daughter, baby Khai.

The fashion icon welcomed 2022 with an ideal vacay ‘in the wild’ and shared beautiful glimpse from her low-key New Year celebrations on social media.

Taking to the Instagram, Gigi wished her fans on New Year and shared some rare snaps from her holiday. "Wishing you all the Happiest New Year. Sending blessings & love, near & far," Gigi captioned.

The series of pictures taken at the Hadids farm, included snaps of baby Khai helping her mum in the woods. In another picture, Gigi, 26, could be seen making delicious pizza and enjoying spending quality time with her daughter.

The post received thousands of likes and love in no time. Fans took to the comments section and wished the model on New Year. "Love you and the fam," one fan wrote. "HNY Baby! Here’s to a big & bright 22," another fan commented.

For those unversed, Gigi shares 13-months-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik. The two have been co-parenting her even since Malik landed in an alleged controversy with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. Gigi has also announced her break-up with Malik after his conflict with her mother.