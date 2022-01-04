Queen Elizabeth’s decision for ‘secret getaway’ amid growing covid-19 fears leaked: report

An expert recently broke their silence over Queen Elizabeth’s secret getaway to Sandringham following Prince Philip's passing.



This news has been brought to light by royal commentator Russell Myers, during one of his interviews with Pod Save the Queen podcast host Zoe Forsey.

He broke the news by referencing the Queen’s love for Sandringham as a Christmas destination and admitted, “The Queen was definitely looking forward to going to Sandringham.”



Not only that, “She did a little secret trip in November when she went over to check on the staff, check on the big house and get it ready for Christmas.”

“And that’s when she stayed a few nights at Wood Farm as well, which is where Prince Philip used to live on the Sandringham estate.”