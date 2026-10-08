Details of Prince Edward's foreign visit released

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, recently visited the United States and Canada. The youngest brother of King Charles III undertook the visit from September 28 to October 2, 2026.

The International Award, formally known as The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation, on Wednesday released details of the royal’s visit to the US and Canada.

A statement issued on the charity's social media read:

"From New York to Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Toronto, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh's visit to the US and Canada celebrated the power of young people, the value of experiences beyond the classroom, and the partnerships helping the Award grow across North America.

During the visit, The Duke met Award participants, students, educators, partners and supporters, hearing first-hand how young people are building confidence, resilience, leadership and skills for the future.

The week showcased young people's achievements, the growing reach of the Award, and the power of partnerships to create opportunities for the next generation.

As Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, His Royal Highness continues to champion learning beyond the classroom and the role it plays in helping young people flourish."







