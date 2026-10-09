Prince Harry gives masterclass on how he balances work and family

Prince Harry says one rule keeps his family life and his work in balance, which is never spending more than 10 days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, shared this on the new MasterClass, “Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.”

“The biggest factor for me is the energy and the joy and happiness that I get being with my family, especially our kids,” he began.

He added that he also finds joy in being “on the ground” for his work. “The key to finding the joy and happiness balance is no more than 10 days away from my wife and kids,” said the dad-of-two, who shares Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with Markle.

In the same interview, Harry spoke about a hard period after he, Meghan and Prince Archie left the UK for Canada in late 2019.

Away from a stressful environment, he said, he had an “adrenaline crash” within two or three days, something he had never felt before. He realised he “needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function,” and said he felt “useless around the house.”

He said he slipped into depression for about two weeks and felt he couldn’t function without adrenaline.

Prince Harry and Meghan, 45, married in May 2018. Archie was born the following May. In January 2020, they announced they were quitting the royal family to take a “progressive new role.” Lilibet was born that June.

Six years after leaving, the couple returned to live in the UK. Page Six reported the move was to be closer to King Charles III, who is battling cancer.