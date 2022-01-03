Ranveer Singh posts first snaps of 2022, wife Deepika Padukone reacts

Ranveer Singh welcomed the New Year with an exotic holiday in Maldives with his wife Deepika Padukone.

The Band Baja Baarat actor shared a bunch of stunning pictures from his vacations on his Instagram on Sunday.

In the pictures, the Gully Boy actor showed off his toned physique, while basking in the sun. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “First day of the rest of my life.”

While fans flooded the actor’s post with love and praise, his wife also took to the comments section and dropped a quirky remark.

The Padmaavat actress requested credit for her photography skills as she took some of her husband’s stunning pictures shared in the New Year’s collage. She commented, “(Camera emoticon) credit?”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with heart and smiling icons and designer Anaita Shroff wrote, “Cheers hottie!” with a red heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika had a recent release '83, where he played Kapil Dev and the latter played Romi Kapil Dev, along with an ensemble cast.

In 2022, the Ram Leela star will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.