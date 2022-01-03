Usain Bolt reveals working on 'secret' second album after retiring from sprinting

Usain Bolt is gearing up to make waves with his music as he revealed working on a secret second album as he bade farewell to sprinting and his short-lived dream of becoming a footballer.

During his conversation with The Sun, the Olympic Gold medallist expressed, “Music is just a part of me. In lockdown I wasn’t doing much so I thought I could take the opportunity to get into music as it is something that I love to do.”

Talking about his previous album that brought him a promising spot on Billboard reggae charts, Bolt said, “For me the album we did was just to show people that we were serious," he explained. "When we started out people thought I was just messing around and bored with nothing to do but I wanted to let them know I was serious.”

“I wanted to do a proper body of work and put it out there. Now we have done that, people are reaching out to work with us so I am going to be doing a lot more this year,” he added.