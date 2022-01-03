Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a second spell of winter showers with thunderstorms in Karachi and most parts of Sindh from Tuesday (tomorrow).

In a statement, the Met Office said that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country which will grip most parts of the country on Monday (today) and may persist in different parts during the next 03 to 04 days.

Most districts of Sindh are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains from January 4 to 7. Karachi, however, is likely to receive the second spell of winter showers on January 5 and 6 under the strong westerly weather system. Drizzling is expected in the metropolis on Tuesday, said the met office.



Rains with lightning are expected in various parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, Tharparkar, during the period.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the new system was more powerful than the previous.

"The system of wind and rain will more heavily impact the districts of Balochistan. The system can also cause rain in the northern parts of the country," he added.