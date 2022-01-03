KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a second spell of winter showers with thunderstorms in Karachi and most parts of Sindh from Tuesday (tomorrow).
In a statement, the Met Office said that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country which will grip most parts of the country on Monday (today) and may persist in different parts during the next 03 to 04 days.
Most districts of Sindh are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains from January 4 to 7. Karachi, however, is likely to receive the second spell of winter showers on January 5 and 6 under the strong westerly weather system. Drizzling is expected in the metropolis on Tuesday, said the met office.
Rains with lightning are expected in various parts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, Tharparkar, during the period.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the new system was more powerful than the previous.
"The system of wind and rain will more heavily impact the districts of Balochistan. The system can also cause rain in the northern parts of the country," he added.
According to police, Yasin was injured after being shot at and has been shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore
Legal action will be taken against those found riding a motorcycle or vehicle without a silencer on New Year Eve,...
The universal health coverage program would enable each family to avail medical treatment up to Rs 1 million a year
According to police, the explosion occurred at city's Jinnah road near Science College
“If we expect inflation to increase because of the imposition of tax on items then he Opposition is mistaken,”...
The supplementary finance bill is a pre-requisite to resume IMF's $6 billion External Fund Facility