Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury is once again in the news for her role she has played in a high profile wedding.

According to the British media, former model Rose Hanbury , also knowns as Rose Cholmondeley, is set to host a society bash of the year at her Norfolk estate.

A newspaper reported that her matchmaking skills have led to a wedding. It said that Rose introduced Lord Hesketh's daughter to 47-year-old Oliver Birkbeck and "now he's proposed".

"It's a Christmas miracle" said Sophia whose father is a politician associated with the Independence Party."

Commenting on the event, a British journalist said, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Norfolk friend Rose Cholmondeley performs a secret, romantic role."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William has wished millions of their social media followers a Happy New Year.