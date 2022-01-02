 
Entertainment

William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'romantic' role in high profile wedding

Rose Hanbury is Kate Middleton's friend who made headlines for her alleged affair with Prince William

By Web Desk
January 02, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury  is once again in the news for her role she has played in a high profile wedding.

According to the British media, former model Rose Hanbury , also knowns as  Rose Cholmondeley, is set to host a society bash of the year at her Norfolk estate.

A newspaper reported that her matchmaking skills have led to a wedding. It said that Rose introduced Lord Hesketh's daughter to 47-year-old Oliver Birkbeck and "now he's proposed".

"It's a Christmas miracle" said Sophia whose father is a politician associated with the Independence Party."

Commenting on the event, a British journalist said, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Norfolk friend Rose Cholmondeley performs a secret, romantic role."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William has wished millions of their social media followers a Happy New Year.