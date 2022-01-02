William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury plays 'romantic' role in high profile wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury is once again in the news for her role she has played in a high profile wedding.
According to the British media, former model Rose Hanbury , also knowns as Rose Cholmondeley, is set to host a society bash of the year at her Norfolk estate.
A newspaper reported that her matchmaking skills have led to a wedding. It said that Rose introduced Lord Hesketh's daughter to 47-year-old Oliver Birkbeck and "now he's proposed".
"It's a Christmas miracle" said Sophia whose father is a politician associated with the Independence Party."
Commenting on the event, a British journalist said, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Norfolk friend Rose Cholmondeley performs a secret, romantic role."
