Prince Andrew fears over being named in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case

Prince Andrew is reportedly bracing for a bombshell as he is expected to be dragged into his pedophile pal Ghislaine Maxwell’s case as both his accusers were told that they could provide "victim impact statements".
This means that Virginia Giuffre could partake in Ghislaine’s sentencing despite not bring part of her trial.
Furthermore, Johanna Sjoberg, who has claimed that Andrew had performed a sexual act on her at Jeffrey Epstein’s home in New York, could also be part of the sentencing.
While the Duke of York’s legal team have denied Virginia’s and Johanna’s allegations, if in the event the two women choose to address the court, they will be free to speak over the atrocity of Ghislaine’s crimes.
This would then mean that they can name whoever took part in the abuse including Prince Andrew.
A source told Mirror: "Both Virginia and Johanna have sworn on oath they were brought to Epstein’s sick world by Maxwell."
"They claim she then introduced them to the prince who then went on to touch them sexually.
"There is nothing Andrew nor his legal team can do to stop them talking."
