‘Ertugrul’ actor Engin Altan rings in New Year with family after recovering from Covid

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, rang in the new year 2022 with his family after he fully recovered from coronavirus.



Engin aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wife Neslisah Alkoclar to wish his fans a very happy new year.

He posted the sweet selfie with Neslisah saying, “We wish you all the best” followed by ‘2022’ emoji.

Neslisah also took to her Insta Stories and shared a glimpse of her new year celebrations with Altan and their kids son Emir and daughter Alara.

Earlier on Friday, she shared a good news with the fans about the health of Altan and said the actor has fully recovered from coronavirus.